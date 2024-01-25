The Archies star Suhana Khan enjoyed a holiday in Paris and graced Haute Couture Week 2024. Sharing her experience on Instagram, she posted stunning photos showcasing her in stylish casual wear against the backdrop of beautiful Parisian locations. The album also features her BFF Ananya Panday's glamorous catwalk. Suhana captioned the photos, "Paris in the air," capturing the essence of her fabulous trip. Suhana Khan Is Learning Ballet and shares Glimpse From Her Practising Session (View Pic).

Suhana Khan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

