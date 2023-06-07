Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter, Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her debut with The Archies on Netflix is learning ballet. Yeah, you read that right! The starkid took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of her feet wearing ballerina shoes. She seemed to be in pain after the training session ad so wrote, "Ow" with crying emoji. Have a look. Fact Check: Is That Suhana Khan? Girl in Viral Bikini Pic is Not Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter But Actress Shanvi Srivastava!

Suhana Khan Learning Ballet:

Suhana Khan Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)