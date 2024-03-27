Randeep Hooda's directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, continues to show promise at the box office. On its fifth day, the film collected Rs 1.07 crore on Tuesday (March 26), bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 9.32 crore. Hooda not only directed the biopic but also portrays the lead role of Veer Savarkar. His dedication to the project is evident in the impressive physical transformation he has undertaken for the character. Actress Ankita Lokhande also plays a pivotal role in the film. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Review: Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande's Film Fails to Impress the Critics.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Update:

#SwatantryaVeerSavarkar is steady, collects at similar levels [as Day 1] on Day 5 with #Buy1Get1 free ticket offer… Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Mon 2.15 cr, Tue 1.07 cr. Total: ₹ 9.32 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/48PIExuEtT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2024

