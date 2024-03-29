Randeep Hooda's patriotic film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has crossed Rs 11 crore mark in India by its seventh day, boosted by extended holidays. The film was able to mint Rs 1.05 crore on Thursday (day 7) at the box office, thus bringing the movie's total to Rs 11.37 crore. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande in an important role. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Review: Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande's Film Fails to Impress the Critics.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Update:

#SwatantryaVeerSavarkar doesn’t deliver the required results, despite tremendous appreciation… Better in #Maharashtra, but weak *beyond* #Maharashtra. The biz should witness an upward trend *today* [#GoodFriday holiday]. [Week 1] Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Mon… pic.twitter.com/aCAXldEHL1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)