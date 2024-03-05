The trailer for Randeep Hooda's film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was recently released, garnering praise from the audience. However, amidst the excitement, Subhash Chandra Bose's grand nephew Chandra Kumar Bose voiced his concerns on social media. While appreciating Hooda's effort in making a film on Savarkar, he urged the actor to be mindful of how he portrays the historical figure. Specifically, he requested that Hooda refrain from associating Netaji's name with Savarkar, emphasising the importance of accurately representing each individual's true personality and historical significance. He mentioned that Netaji was an inclusive secular leader and a patriot of patriots, deserving distinct recognition separate from any association with Savarkar. However, Hooda has not yet commented on this matter. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Trailer: Randeep Hooda's Gripping Portrayal of Feared and Controversial Hindutva Leader Rocked British Establishment (Watch Video).

Chandra Kumar Bose's Post On X

https://t.co/nVzhlpE1m2@RandeepHooda - appreciate your making a film on 'Savarkar',but its important to project the true personality! Please refrain from linking 'Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's' name with Savarkar.Netaji was an inclusive secular leader & patriot of patriots. — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) March 5, 2024

