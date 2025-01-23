On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, leaders across India paid tribute to the iconic freedom fighter on Parakram Diwas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Bose’s immense contributions to India’s independence, calling him a symbol of courage and patriotism. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also honoured Bose, emphasising his legacy of resilience. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath urged citizens to draw inspiration from Netaji’s vision of self-reliance. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, also known as Parakram Diwas or the Day of Valour, is observed annually in India to honour one of India’s esteemed freedom fighters, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025 Date and Parakram Diwas Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Netaji on Parakram Diwas

Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His contribution to India’s freedom movement is unparalleled. He epitomised courage and grit. His vision continues to motivate us as we work towards building the India he envisioned. pic.twitter.com/HrXmyrgHvH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2025

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary 2025

'जय हिंद' एवं 'तुम मुझे खून दो मैं तुम्हें आजादी दूंगा' जैसे ओजस्वी नारों के माध्यम से देशवासियों में देशप्रेम और क्रांति की लहर का संचार करने वाले महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी, पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष एवं हमारे प्रेरणास्रोत, नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस जी की जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन।… pic.twitter.com/pAD1uYUKVB — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 23, 2025

'तुम मुझे खून दो, मैं तुम्हें आजादी दूंगा' नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस के इस महाघोष ने भारत के स्वतंत्रता समर को एक नई ऊर्जा एवं नई दिशा दी थी। आजाद हिन्द फौज के संस्थापक 'नेताजी' की जयंती पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि एवं प्रदेश वासियों को 'पराक्रम दिवस' की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय… pic.twitter.com/EXL8lfyISl — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 23, 2025

