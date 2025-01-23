Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, also called Parakram Diwas, is celebrated every year in India on January 23. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose 2025 falls on Thursday, January 23. It marks the birth anniversary of India’s valiant freedom fighter, Subhas Chandra Bose. He was a brave leader and a patriot who fought for India’s freedom from British rule. He was also among the new and young Congress leaders to have emerged in India in the 1930s. He made his ideas about freedom and independence known through his speeches. He believed that freedom could be achieved through actions and not only peace talks. His dedication and sacrifice make him one of the most renowned and revered freedom fighters in the country. To know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, watch the full Bharat ki Awaaz video below. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Indian Freedom Fighter on Parakram Diwas, Says ‘He Epitomised Courage and Grit’.

Learn More About Subhas Chandra Bose in ‘Bharat Ki Awaaz’ Video

