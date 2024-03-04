Makers of the upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar unveiled the trailer for the movie starring Randeep Hooda in the titular role on March 4. The film is based on the life of freedom fighter, activist, writer, and revolutionary Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, known as Veer Savarkar. Randeep's portrayal of Savarkar looks promising, and the storyline seems gripping. The trailer shows him in various unique avatars as he portrays the character of a freedom fighter in the movie. As soon as the trailer was released, netizens praised Randeep Hooda's portrayal and the casting. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda's Directorial Stirs Controversy for Distorting History, Subhas Chandra Bose's Grandnephew Condemns Claims (Watch Videos).

Watch The Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Trailer Here:

