Sushmita Sen will be seeing portraying Shreegauri Sawant who is a transgender activist, in her new film Taali. The series which will stream from August 15 on JioCinema will tell the story of Gauri's fight for India's third gender and the discrimination they face. Sushmita puts on a compelling performance in this first look for Taali. Taali: Sushmita Sen Looks Fierce As Transgender Activist Gauri Sawant in First Motion Poster of the Series.

Watch Taali Teaser:

Teaser out for #Taali Premieres on @JioCinema on 15th August! Tells the story of transgender activist @ShreegauriS 's fight for India's third gender *ing @thesushmitasen pic.twitter.com/kfxtwKLv5N — BINGED (@Binged_) July 29, 2023

