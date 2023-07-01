Sushmita Sen shared first motion poster of her next web-series Taali and internet is loving every bit of it. The actress plays the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in the project. She shared the update as she concluded Pride Month 2023 with a bang. Taali is directed by Ravi Jadhav and will soon be released on JioCinema. Taali: Sushmita Sen to Play Transgender Activist Gauri Sawant in Upcoming Series, Shares Her Intense First Look.

Taali Motion Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)