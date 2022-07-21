Teri Meherbaniyan is a 1985 film that starred Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon as the lead roles. It was also as remake of the 1984 Kannada film Thaliya Bhagya. The producer of Teri Meherbaniyan, K.C. Bokadia, has announced a sequel to the film.

