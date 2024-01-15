The Academy took to social media to share a special post honouring the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also popularly known as DDLJ. A video clip of the iconic song “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna”, featuring the film’s lead pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, was shared on its Instagram page. While sharing this post, the team mentioned in its caption, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna” from 1995’s “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.” Oscars: The Academy Announces News Rules for 97th Oscars; Check Out the Criteria for Best Picture Eligibility.

The Academy Honouring DDLJ

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

