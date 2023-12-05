Khushi Kapoor, set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies on Netflix, joined stars like Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. At a special screening held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on December 5, Khushi emotionally honored her late mother, Sridevi, by wearing her iconic strapless gown, originally worn by the late actress at the 2013 IIFA Awards. This Kaufman Franco gown served as a tribute, symboliing a cherished memory. The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, and Other Celebs Join Special Screening of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor Starrer (Watch Videos).

Khushi Kapoor Wears Sridevi's Gown At The Archies Premiere:

View this post on Instagram

