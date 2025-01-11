The trailer launch of Loveyapa turned into an emotional affair as Khushi Kapoor was seen getting teary-eyed during the event. The young actress seemed overwhelmed by memories of her late mother, legendary actress Sridevi. Aamir Khan, who attended the event to support his son Junaid Khan’s big debut, paid a heartfelt tribute to Sridevi. He expressed his regret about never getting the chance to work with her, describing it as one of his unfulfilled dreams. During the Q&A session, a reporter asked Khushi a question about her late mother. However, visibly emotional, she chose to decline the question with grace. ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Launch Event: Aamir Khan Wishes Son Junaid Khan for His Upcoming Film Co-Starring Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘I Am Very Proud and Happy’.

