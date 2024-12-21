Johny Lever is undoubtedly one of the greatest comedians the country has ever seen. From Baazigar (1993) to De Dana Dan (2009), the 67-year-old actor was the favourite of every late 90's movie buff. One of his standout performances includes his role in Judaai as Hiralal alongside Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar. The movie also features Upasana Singh in dual roles. One of her characters was romantically involved with Johny Lever's Harilala, aka Harry. Upasana Singh's dialogue "Abba Dabba Jabba" became iconic in the film. Recently, the two actors (Johny Lever and Upasana Singh) crossed paths at the Raj Kapoor Film Festival in Mumbai. In a video that has surfaced online, both actors can be seen recreating their iconic "Abba Dabba Jabba" dialogue with the same intensity, evoking nostalgia among fans. ‘I Want To Talk’ Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan Finds His Form Back in Shoojit Sircar’s Emotionally Resonant Drama That’s Also Surprisingly Funny (LatestLY Exclusive).

Upasana Singh and Johny Lever Recreate the ‘Abba Dabba Jabba’ Dialogue

