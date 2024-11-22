As Lamhe celebrates its 33rd anniversary since its release on November 22, 1991, Anil Kapoor reflects on the film's lasting impact and its place in cinematic history. Directed and produced by Yash Chopra, with Sridevi playing a dual role, Lamhe quickly became a timeless classic. Anil Kapoor, who played the lead opposite Sridevi, expressed his deep pride in being part of the film, stating, “Collaborating with a visionary director like Yash Chopra ji was always about creating magic on screen, not chasing numbers.” He also added, “To this day, I’m proud to say it remains one of his finest works, and I’m deeply honored to have been a part of it.” Widely regarded as one of Chopra's finest films, Lamhe also marked the second and final collaboration between the director and Sridevi, following their successful partnership in Chandni (1989). From Spotboys to Actors, Yash Chopra’s Unit Stayed at Same 5-Star Hotel, Claims Former YRF Executive Produce.

33 Years of ‘Lamhe’

To this day, I’m proud to say it remains one of his finest works, and I’m deeply honored to have been a part of it. Here’s to the unforgettable memories and the timeless legacy of Lamhe! #33yearsofLamhe — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)