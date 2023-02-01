The trailer of Arbaaz Khan's new chat show titled The Invincibles is out and it looks gripping. Featuring Salim Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Helen, Shatrughan Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt, Javed Akhtar and more, the talk show will see the veteran stars discussing their personal as well as good and bad times in Bollywood. Check out the trailer below. Malaika Arora Recalls Ex Arbaaz Khan Was 'One of the First Faces' She Saw After Her Car Accident.

Watch The Invincibles Trailer Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

