Ranbir Kapoor and his family are currently vacaying in Italy. They even celebrated Neetu Kapoor’s birthday at the Langosteria at Paraggi. A pic of Ranbir Kapoor and his niece Samara Sahni enjoying a swim in the blue waters has gone viral. It features RK holding a drink in one hand and an inflatable tube in the other and standing next to Samara. This pic of the uncle and niece duo is going viral across social media platforms. Alia Bhatt Experiences Major FOMO on Mother-in-Law Neetu Kapoor’s Birthday Celebrations! (View Pics).

Ranbir Kapoor & Samara Sahni

RK with his niece Samara ✨#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/9YnBXZuzen — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) July 8, 2023

