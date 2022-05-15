Tiger Shroff often takes it to social media to treat fans with his dance moves but today (May 15) was an extra special surprise. While the actor is spending time in Leh, the actor grooved to Hrithik Roshan's song 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke' from Krrish and shared a beautiful video with his fans on Instagram. His dance moves are obviously amazing in this video that was showered with love from his fans. Rambo: Tiger Shroff To Give Four to Five Months for Prepping Action Sequences; Shooting of the Film To Start From the End of 2022.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

