Actress Triptii Dimri, currently basking in the success of her recent film Animal, was recently sighted at Mumbai airport. Known as the 'national crush' for her role as Zoya in Animal, she experienced a delightful surprise from a paparazzo. Social media is buzzing with pictures and videos capturing Triptii's charming interaction with the photographer. In a viral video, she can be seen rushing towards the airport entrance, explaining that she's running late for her flight. Maintaining a simple and casual airport look with a denim jacket over a white shirt, Triptii graciously accepted a red rose from a photographer before entering the airport, expressing her gratitude with a smile. Check out the video here. Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri's Untitled Movie Backed By Dharma Productions To Release On February 23, 2024!

Watch Triptii Dimri's Video Below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)