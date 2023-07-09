The upcoming collaboration between Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions, a yet-to-be-titled film, featuring talented actors Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri, has announced a new release date. Mark your calendars as this highly anticipated movie is set to hit cinemas on February 23, 2024. Helmed by director Anand Tiwari, this project promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline and stellar cast. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates on this upcoming cinematic venture. Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri Shoot for a Romantic Song in Croatia; Check Out Their Leaked BTS Picture.

Check Out The News Here:

