Varun Dhawan has shared a quirky throwback picture on Instagram in which he is seen posing with his Coolie No 1 co-star. The actor is seen dressed in the uniform of a nurse, whereas Sara is seen in a simple ethnic outfit. While sharing the picture he captioned it as, “Tbt to the time I had to dress like a chick and @saraalikhan95 was super impressed.”

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan

