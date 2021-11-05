There is a strong buzz that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married this December in a destination wedding at Ranthambore in Rajasthan. However, there has been no official news on the same. Having said that, adding fuel to the fire, last night (November 4), the lovebirds were spotted leaving film producer Aarti Shetty’s Diwali party. The two left the venue in different cars. While Vicky Kaushal was seen in a dark blue sherwani, Kat, on the other hand, opted for a sheer pink saree.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

VicKat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

