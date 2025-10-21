Bangladesh national cricket team star wicketkeeper batsman Litton Das has shared pictures of himself, celebrating the festival of Diwali with his family. Litton Das shared pictures of lighting diyas and burning crackers to celebrate the festival of lights. Celebrating Diwali, Das wrote in the caption, "May the glow of diyas fill your home with peace, prosperity, and endless happiness. Happy Diwali!". The 31-year-old Litton Das had posted pictures on his official Instagram account, with his wife Devashri Biswas Sonchita and their daughter. Happy Diwali 2025: India’s Talismanic Batter Virat Kohli Extends Wishes on Deepavali, Says ‘May Your Home Be Filled With Warmth and Love’.

Litton Das Shares Diwali Moments With Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Litton Das (@litton_kumer_das)

