Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, seems to have found love again after his breakup with actress Nikki Sharma. This Diwali, the popular YouTuber and podcaster quietly hinted at his new relationship with Instagram influencer Juhi Bhatt. Fans noticed the signs when Ranveer shared Ghibli-inspired AI-generated photos celebrating the festival, subtly giving a glimpse into his personal life. Minutes later, Juhi added fuel to the romance rumours by posting a floral rangoli from Ranveer’s home, holding a bouquet of pink roses. The couple follows each other on Instagram, further suggesting they celebrated the festive season together. Ranveer captioned his post: “Happy Diwali. Having a grown man Diwali this year. First time I decorated my own place, thanks to some divine help. Life's good when you begin your day with a LIVE Rasraj Ji Maharaj Bajrang Baan. And end it with some Soft 1960s music.” The festive pictures hint at a cosy, romantic celebration marking a new chapter in Ranveer’s life. Ranveer Allahbadia Posts First Video Since 'India's Got Latent' Row: 'Now You Will See a New Ranveer'.

Ranveer Allahbadia Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@beerbiceps)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

