Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared a cheerful Diwali post on Instagram, blending tradition with a touch of tech-inspired fun. In the festive post, he wished everyone a joyful Diwali while showing a creative twist with colourful barfis arranged to resemble the Google logo. The sweets, in red, yellow, green and blue, were placed on a plate. Pichai said, "Obviously this is the only way we serve the barfi in my house:). Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali filled with light, joy, and your favorite festive treats (Google themed or otherwise!)." Diwali 2025: Tata Technologies and Reliance Industries Limited Extend Festive Wishes of Joy, Prosperity and Celebration.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Wishes Happy Diwali

