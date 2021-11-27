Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are not just buddies in reel, but the duo even share a great rapport in real. In good times and bad times, the two have stood by each other and the very recent example is of Aryan Khan’s case. Salman, who is never shy to view his opinion, has once again said something special for King Khan. The actor had visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of his film Antim: The Final Truth. On the sets, the superstar is seen interacting with a fan and asks him about SRK’s dialogue to which he responds saying, ‘Apun Bhai (Salman) ko janta hai sirf’. Salman laughs to the fan’s response and says, ‘Lekin woh (Shah Rukh Khan) apna bhai hai (But He’s My Brother)’. Salman Khan has once again shown how special is his friendship bond with Shah Rukh Khan!

Salman Khan Calling Shah Rukh Khan His Brother On National TV

Salman Khan again shows his love for SRK in Kapil Sharma Show during film #Antim Promotion. Salman said to his fan ," Wo (SRK) apna Bhai hai.. Yeh mind me leker chalo".@iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/rxl3UBlsQd — RahuL Choudhury (@Rahul_SRKians) November 26, 2021

