South star Vijay Sethupathi was recently asked about his insights on how he selects his films in a recent interview, and the answers will surely leave you in stitches. The lead cast of the upcoming movie Merry Christmas, Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, accompanied by director Sriram Raghavan, recently attended an interview, and a clip from the same is going viral on social media platforms. In the trending video, Vijay was asked about the influence of his stardom on his choice of films. After a brief pause, Vijay responded in a charming mix of English and Hindi, making the conversation both entertaining and endearingThe actor narrated a story about his marriage fixture and drawing comparisons with it, he said, "Yeh zindagi me bohot bada decision hai, uske lie itna fear nahi hai, to iske lie kyon." His clever response left everyone in awe of his wit and charm. Merry Christmas: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Film!

Check Out the Hilarious Video Here:

Loved that pause he took before answering the question and his Hindi in between😂😍😍 pic.twitter.com/pUdzG06ggv — 𝚃𝙷 (@Flowerlikinga) January 8, 2024

Also Check Out the Full Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)