Maddock Films released the trailer of Ikkis, starring Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda of The Archies fame, on Wednesday (October 29). The upcoming film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is set against a military backdrop. Ikkis features Agastya Nanda as an Army officer aspiring to earn the Param Vir Chakra. The movie chronicles the life of Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee at the age of 21. After the trailer dropped, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to express pride as his grandson Agastya embarks on his cinematic journey. He wrote, "Agastya ! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born .. few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard. TODAY you play in Theatres all over the World. You are SPECIAL... all my prayers and blessings to you.. may you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest PRIDE for the family." Ikkis is scheduled for a theatrical release in December 2025. Watch Big B's post and Ikkis trailer below. ‘Ikkis’: Agastya Nanda’s Intriguing FIRST Look As Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal Out; Sriram Raghavan’s War Drama To Release in December 2025 (View Post).

Amitabh Bachchan Cheers for His Grandson Agastya Nanda As ‘Ikkis’ Trailer Gets Released – See Post

T 5548(i) -https://t.co/Qz7cU2DSRq Agastya ! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born .. few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard .. TODAY you play in Theatres all over the World .. You are SPECIAL .. all my… — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 29, 2025

Watch the Trailer of ‘Ikkis’:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Amitabh Bachchan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)