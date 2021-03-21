Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Pune airport today with their little girl Vamika. The Indian team reached Pune for the India vs England ODI series with the first one beginning on Tuesday. A TOI report informs that Virat and his family reached Pune via a chartered flight.

Check out Virat and Anushka's pictures with Vamika from the Pune airport.

Okay, my heart just skipped a beat. This. Seeing them together. Seeing Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Vamika like this literally makes so freaking happy. I couldn’t stop myself from posting these. Mommy Anushka.. she is so beautiful! Such beautiful family. Nazar na lage! pic.twitter.com/VCUDdZ5huz — Vars ᴴ a. (@_heavenlyInsane) March 21, 2021

