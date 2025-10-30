Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan introduced his new girlfriend, Gauri Spratt on his 60th birthday in March 2025. Since then, the couple has been spotted together at multiple locations and events. However, fans must have noticed that she has a rather private nature and doesn’t like interacting with the paparazzi unless Aamir is with her. On Thursday evening (October 30), things turned quite tense after some photographers followed her for pictures and videos. This seemed to irritate her, and she lost her cool. In a video shared on Instagram, Gauri was seen stepping out in Bandra, where photographers surrounded her. In the clip, she appeared visibly irked by their intrusion and requested them to stop following her. She is heard saying, “Why are you all following me? Leave me alone na.” ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Premiere: Aamir Khan and His Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Pose Hand-in-Hand Alongside Actor’s Son Azad Rao Khan; Video Capturing the Family Moment Goes Viral – WATCH.

Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Loses Her Cool at Paps After They Follows Her in Bandra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

