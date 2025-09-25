Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made his relationship with Gauri Spratt official on his 60th birthday, earlier this year. Since then, the couple have been spotted together at several events and locations. On Wednesday (September 24), Gauri was spotted by the paparazzi during an outing in Mumbai. A video capturing the moment is now going viral. In the video, Gauri could be seen heading for her evening walk. As she noticed the paps continuously following her, she got irritated and told them, "Leave me alone na, I'm just going for a walk." For the unversed, Aamir Khan had two divorces before. However, the actor maintains good relations with both his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’ Episode 1 Review: An Unfiltered Salman Khan Steals the Spotlight Even With Aamir Khan Sharing the Same Couch! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Lashes Out at Paparazzi During Evening Walk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram account of Viral Bhayani), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

