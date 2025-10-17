Even though fans missed seeing them together in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan treated audiences to a triple delight at Joy Forum 2025, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The three superstars shared the stage for an exclusive panel moderated by actress Razanne Jammal, where they opened up about the meaning of superstardom, the secret behind their longevity in the industry, and how they balance personal and professional lives. The event wasn’t just about insight - it was also about infectious energy and camaraderie. The Khans playfully teased each other, exchanged compliments, and shared anecdotes from their illustrious careers. The highlight of the evening came when Aamir Khan was coaxed into singing, while Salman and Shah Rukh joined him by dancing in the background - much to the crowd’s delight. In case you missed watching the panel, check the video below. Shah Rukh Khan Joins Billionaire Club, Becomes World’s Richest Actor With Unmatched Grit and Unshakable Confidence.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan at Joy Forum 2025

