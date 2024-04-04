Navya Naveli Nanda recently drew attention for her response regarding her family member, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. During a recent interview, the influencer was asked about the possibility of Aishwarya appearing on her podcast What The Hell Navya. She replied, “Hopefully, if we have a season three, I’d love to invite guests, including those outside the family. I think it would be a lot of fun, and we could learn so much from them, hearing about their experiences, people from different fields.” Navya further expressed, “I would love to have maybe a scientist on the show and talk about what science means to them today, what new inventions we have. I would love to call people from different fields and get their perspectives on certain things. I think that would be knowledgeable for all three of us – my mom, my nani and I.” Aishwarya Rai Has Moved Out of the Bachchan House Due to Rift With In-Laws – Reports.

Watch Navya Naveli Nanda’s Interview Clip Below:

wtf why is she so rude?? she could have just said "yes, it would great to have her on my podcast" and moved on to the next question?#NavyaNanda refuses to even say #AishwaryaRaiBachchan 's name when asked about having her Superstar aunt on her failed podcast pic.twitter.com/9Jr6TcHVxy — Bubbles (@bubblesbublu) April 3, 2024

