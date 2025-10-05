The situation in Odisha's Cuttack remained tense today, October 5, following fresh incidents of violence linked to a group clash two days ago during a Durga idol immersion procession. In view of the law and order situation in Cuttack, the Odisha government has suspended internet for 24 hours. According to news agency ANI, the state government has prohibited the use and access of social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X and any other platform through the internet and other media of data services. The internet ban will be in effect from 7 PM today to 7 PM on Monday, October 6, in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) and 42 Mauza Region. Cuttack Unrest: Clash Erupts During Durga Puja Immersion in Odisha City; Heavy Police Deployed (Watch Videos).

Govt Suspends Internet for 24 Hours After Violence Erupts in Cuttack

#WATCH | Odisha | Visuals from Cuttack where tensions erupted following a clash between two groups. This comes following the incident of stone pelting and clash between them during Durga Puja immersion late last night. Police are present at the spot. The Odisha government has… pic.twitter.com/ZSFF81c71e — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Official X Account of ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

