Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Ayan Mukerji's father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, passed away on Friday. The director's close friends visited his residence to offer condolences.

Deb Mukherjee's funeral will be held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu on Friday at 4 pm. Bollywood actress Kajol has already reached the house of director Ayan Mukerji.

Also Read | 'Sikandar': Salman Khan's Intense Stare Rules This Fierce New Poster of His Upcoming Eid Release (View Pic).

Born in Kanpur, Deb Mukherjee was part of the famous Mukherjee-Samarth family, whose involvement with the film industry spans four generations, beginning in the 1930s.

His mother, Satidevi, was the only sister of Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar.

Also Read | 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' Release Date Postponed: Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol's Period Drama To Hit Theatres on May 9, 2025.

His brothers included successful actor Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, who married Bollywood star Tanuja. His nieces are Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

Deb Mukherjee had married twice. His daughter Sunita, from his first marriage, is married to director Ashutosh Gowariker. His son, Ayan, is from his second marriage.

He has worked in movies like Sambandh, Adhikar, Zindagi Zindagi, Haiwan, Mai Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Karate, Baaton Baaton Mein, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and others.

The funeral is likely to be attended by numerous members of his extended family, including Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, Tanissha, and Aditya Chopra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)