Looks like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke would be facing a tough time to hit Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. This film starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan has started to see a dip in its collection, with Rs 1.98 crore being earned on the 14th day and it has been the lowest so far. The total collection of this rom-com stands at Rs 63 crore in India. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Rom-Com Fails To Leave Critics Entertained.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke puts up a healthy score in Week 2… Shows no signs of fatigue or slowdown on weekdays… HIT… [Week 2] Fri 3.42 cr, Sat 5.76 cr, Sun 7.02 cr, Mon 2.70 cr, Tue 2.52 cr, Wed 2.25 cr, Thu 1.98 cr. Total: ₹ 63 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice#ZHZB faces a tough… pic.twitter.com/LB7nAz2R2H — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2023

