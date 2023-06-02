Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the rom-com starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The film released in theatres today and it has not lived up to the expectations. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar, has failed to leave the critics entertained. Be it chemistry of the lead pair, narration or the comedy, it’s a thumbs down from critics. Take a look at some of the reviews shared below: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Song Saanjha: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Are Madly in Love in This Romantic Track (Watch Video).

The Indian Express – The film never quite builds on its comic potential, by throwing a tonal switch somewhere down in its second-half, introducing a plot twist doused in mothballed sentimentality, and adding a dreary sanskari layer to the whole thing.

Scroll.in – The surprises are few. The slapstick humour is as familiar as the milieu (North Indian, middle-class, upper-caste, conveniently conservative, aspirational, eccentric). The screenplay, by Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan, is filled with jokes that need to be accompanied by furious physical acts from them to register.

India TV – Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is an easy-breezy entertainer with decent performances by the actors. With high-voltage drama, emotions and punches, the film fulfills the comedy part but lacks direction and execution.

Koimoi – Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is Laxman Utekar building his universe by a step more with two good actors and a relatable tale. But maybe it is reaching its saturation and you can see it.

Watch The Trailer Of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Below:

