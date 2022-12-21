Britney Spears almost went nude in her latest Instagram post. However, the singer made sure to adhere to the social media platform's guidelines as she cropped her body out from the picture shared. Have a look. Britney Spears’ Video of Her Crying While Dancing on Camera Leaves Several Fans Concerned – Watch.

Britney Spears Almost Nude Pic:

Britney Spears crops her body out of her latest Instagram photo: “Instagram doesn't like posts of people revealing their bodies anymore so here's a selfie of me in Mexico 🇲🇽 !!!” pic.twitter.com/9XqqNifJMA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)