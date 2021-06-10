Indian television host and actor, Danish Sait exchanged rings with Anya Rangaswami on Thursday (June 10), a day after registering their marriage. The couple celebrated their togetherness in a close-knit affair considering the COVID-19 norms. Sait shared the same news online.

Have a Look:

Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love. pic.twitter.com/TQ4jdszvet — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) June 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)