Mohanlal has unveiled the release teaser for his upcoming film, Malaikottai Vaaliban, set to release on January 25. The teaser hints at thrilling fight scenes and intense drama, promising an exciting cinematic journey. The recently released trailer depicts a vibrant world where those in authority abuse their power. While the costumes bear resemblance to British colonial attire, it remains uncertain. Mohanlal takes a prominent role in Malaikottai Vaaliban, contributing to the anticipation surrounding the film. Malaikottai Vaaliban: Teaser of Mohanlal’s Upcoming Action-Thriller To Release on December 6 at THIS Time; Check Poster!

Here's the Release Teaser of #MalaikottaiVaaliban Gear up to experience the epic spirit in theatres!#VaalibanVaraar pic.twitter.com/KJOwVKHVqO — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 24, 2024

