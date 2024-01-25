Mohanlal's magnum opus, Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, premiered in theaters today. This larger-than-life film chronicles the life of a legendary figure, exploring his struggles and triumphs that inspire future generations. While facing box-office competition from Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, Malaikottai Vaaliban has earned promising reviews from netizens. Early feedback highlights the film's captivating first half, praising its epic storytelling and compelling character development. Critics also commend the standout performances, particularly lauding Mohanlal's charisma and screen presence. Check it out! Malaikottai Vaaliban Trailer: Mohanlal is Undefeatable Wrestler in Lijo Jose Pellissery's Timeless Period Tale (Watch Video).

'Beast'

#MalaikottaiVaaliban Review



FIRST HALF:



Decent👍#Mohanlal looks like a beast & is good👌



Rest of the cast are huge✌️



Editing approach looks similar to films like Drunken Master etc. (especially that title card)👏



Frames🔥#MalaikottaiVaaliban #MalaikottaiVaalibanReview pic.twitter.com/Y7gtBUVRPF— Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) January 25, 2024

'Top Notch'

'Promising'

As Expected Pakka LJP Style Making ! Promising Interval Block 🔥🔥 Everything Established for the 2nd Half ! Technical Side 👏 Visuals 👌🏻🔥 High Hopes on 2nd Half #MalaikottaiVaaliban #MalaikkottaiVaaliban pic.twitter.com/499pLwLACr — South Indian BoxOffice (@BOSouthIndian) January 25, 2024

'Nice'

'Pakka LPJ Movie'

#Malaikottaivaaliban First Half : Slow Paced Till Interval, Mangattu Kalari & Interval Scenes Are The High Moments.. Technically & Visually Top Notch. Promising Interval Block.. Pakka LJP Movie.. Looking Forward To Second Half. pic.twitter.com/4oPuU1ExVp — Akshay 𓃵 (@Akshayk_2255) January 25, 2024

