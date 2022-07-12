Amitabh Bachchan is all set to make a special guest appearance in the upcoming Gujarati film titled Fakt Mahilao Maate. It is for the first time that the veteran actor would be seen playing a Gujarati character in a Gujarati movie. The makers have shared Big B’s look from the film starring Yashi Soni in the lead. Amitabh Bachchan To Make Cameo Appearance in Gujarati Film Fakt Mahilao Mate.

Amitabh Bachchan in Fakt Mahilao Maate

'FAKT MAHILAO MAATE' ARRIVES ON 19 AUG 2022... #Gujarati film #FaktMahilaoMaate - starring #YashSoni - to release on 19 Aug 2022... #AmitabhBachchan - who features in a special guest appearance - is, for the first time, portraying a character in a #Gujarati film. pic.twitter.com/Yrqftu1FEu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2022

