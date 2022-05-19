Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a cameo appearance in Gujarati movie Fakt Mahilao Mate, the producers announced on Thursday. Starring Yash Soni and Deeksha Joshi, the family comedy is jointly produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah. It is helmed by debutante director Jay Bodas. Amazon Alexa Brings Amitabh Bachchan’s Voice Feature To Echo Devices.

Pandit, who earlier worked with Bachchan on films like Sarkar 3 and Chehre, said when Bachchan was approached for the project, the 79-year-old actor instantly agreed to be a part of it. "It is getting tough for me to envision any project without Amit ji who has been a friend, mentor and guide to me in so many ways over the years. The moment I asked him if he would do a cameo in Fakt Mahilao Mate, he instantly said, 'Yes!' KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Requests Ayushmann Khurrana to Sing Kishore Kumar’s Song.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Amitabh Bachchan to be seen in a cameo in good friend Anand Pandit's Gujarati film, 'Fakt Mahilao Mate’ @anandpandit63 @SrBachchan #FaktMahilaoMate pic.twitter.com/76dKyhxrv5 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 19, 2022

"He did not ask to hear the script or to know who the director was and came on the sets. This is the first time that Amit ji is playing a Gujarati character in a Gujarati film,” Pandit, known for backing films like Satyameva Jayate, Total Dhamaal, The Big Bull, said in a statement. Fakt Mahilao Mate is currently scheduled to be released in theatres on August 19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)