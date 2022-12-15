The full nominations list of Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2022 is out and SS Rajamouli's RRR has got four nods. Right from Best Picture, Best International Film, Best Direction to Best Action Film, the South movie is going places. To note, Everything Everywhere All At Once, lead the 2023 HCA Film Awards with a total of nine nominations. Check out the full list below. Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2022: SS Rajamouli’s RRR Competes Against Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick, Austin Butler’s Elvis For Best Picture - See Full Nominees For HCA Mid-Season Awards.
Best Director
The final five nominees for Best Director are:
Park Chan-wook - Decision to Leave
S.S. Rajamouli - RRR
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Todd Field - TÁR#HCAFilmAwards #TarMovie #TheFabelmans #WomenTalking #RRRMovie #DecisionToLeave pic.twitter.com/jN6GJCodVL
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 15, 2022
Best International Film
The nominees for Best International Film are:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR#HCAFilmAwards #AllQuietOnTheWesternFront #Argentina1985 #CloseMovie #DecisionToLeave #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/0NhTjvrSNh
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 15, 2022
Best Action Film
The nominees for Best Action Film are:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
RRR
The Batman
The Woman King
Top Gun: Maverick#HCAFilmAwards #BlackPantherWakandaForever #RRRMovie #TheBatman #TheWomanKing #TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/NyVfzaorqj
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 15, 2022
Best Cast Ensemble
The nominees for Best Cast Ensemble are:
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Woman King
Women Talking#HCAFilmAwards #BabylonMovie #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce #GlassOnion #WomenTalking #TheWomanKing pic.twitter.com/coWT6JrCnQ
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 15, 2022
Best Short Film
The nominees for Best Short Film are:
All Too Well
Moshari
North Star
Regret to Inform You
Triggered#HCAFilmAwards #TaylorSwift #AllTooWell #Moshari #Northstar #Regrettoinformyou #triggered pic.twitter.com/2QN7J8M3ZE
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 15, 2022
Best Horror Film
The nominees for Best Horror Film are:
Barbarian
Bones and All
Nope
The Black Phone
X#HCAFilmAwards #Barbarian #BonesAndAll #NopeMovie #TheBlackPhone #XMovie pic.twitter.com/0N3m97C5u5
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 15, 2022
Best Animated Film
The nominees for Best Animated Film are:
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Bad Guys
Turning Red#HCAFilmAwards #GuillermoDelToro #MarcelTheShell #PussinBootsTheLastWish #TheBadGuys #TurningRed pic.twitter.com/mo2hDJlXKV
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 15, 2022
Best Documentary Film
The nominees for Best Documentary Film are:
All the Beauty and The Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Good Night Oppy
Moonage Daydream
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me #HCAFilmAwards #SelenaGomez #MoonageDaydream #GoodNightOppy #FireOfLove #AllTheBeautyandTheBloodshed #MyMindAndMe pic.twitter.com/Pvd5i5ZEEF
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 15, 2022
Best Actor
The nominees for Best Actor are:
Austin Butler - Elvis
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick #HCAFilmAwards #TopGunMaverick #AftersunMovie #TheBansheesofInisherin #TheWhale #ElvisMovie pic.twitter.com/pMLTXNkid7
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 15, 2022
Best Actress
The nominees for Best Actress are:
Cate Blanchett - TÁR
Danielle Deadwyler - Till
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Viola Davis - The Woman King#HCAFilmAwards #TheWomanKing #EverythingEverywhere #Till #TheFabelmans #TAR pic.twitter.com/og33jM0Ddm
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 15, 2022
Best Supporting Actor
The nominees for Best Supporting Actor are:
Barry Keoghan- #TheBansheesofInisherin
Ben Whishaw - #WomenTalking
Brendan Gleeson - #TheBansheesofInisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - #Causeway
Ke Huy Quan - #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce#HCAFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/d00PtPRJHB
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 15, 2022
Best Supporting Actress
The nominees for Best Supporting Actress are:
Angela Bassett #BlackPantherWakandaForever
Hong Chau #TheWhale
Jamie Lee Curtis #EverythingEverywhereAllatOnce
Keke Palmer #NopeMovie
Kerry Condon #TheBansheesofInisherin
Stephanie Hsu #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce pic.twitter.com/DksVgEWjKw
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 15, 2022
