The full nominations list of Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2022 is out and SS Rajamouli's RRR has got four nods. Right from Best Picture, Best International Film, Best Direction to Best Action Film, the South movie is going places. To note, Everything Everywhere All At Once, lead the 2023 HCA Film Awards with a total of nine nominations. Check out the full list below. Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2022: SS Rajamouli’s RRR Competes Against Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick, Austin Butler’s Elvis For Best Picture - See Full Nominees For HCA Mid-Season Awards.

Best Director

Best International Film

Best Action Film

 Best Cast Ensemble

Best Short Film

Best Horror Film

Best Animated Film

Best Documentary Film

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)