The full nominations list of Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2022 is out and SS Rajamouli's RRR has got four nods. Right from Best Picture, Best International Film, Best Direction to Best Action Film, the South movie is going places. To note, Everything Everywhere All At Once, lead the 2023 HCA Film Awards with a total of nine nominations. Check out the full list below. Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2022: SS Rajamouli’s RRR Competes Against Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick, Austin Butler’s Elvis For Best Picture - See Full Nominees For HCA Mid-Season Awards.

Best Director

The final five nominees for Best Director are: Park Chan-wook - Decision to Leave S.S. Rajamouli - RRR Sarah Polley - Women Talking Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans Todd Field - TÁR#HCAFilmAwards #TarMovie #TheFabelmans #WomenTalking #RRRMovie #DecisionToLeave pic.twitter.com/jN6GJCodVL — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 15, 2022

Best International Film

Best Action Film

Best Cast Ensemble

The nominees for Best Cast Ensemble are: Babylon Everything Everywhere All At Once Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery The Woman King Women Talking#HCAFilmAwards #BabylonMovie #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce #GlassOnion #WomenTalking #TheWomanKing pic.twitter.com/coWT6JrCnQ — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 15, 2022

Best Short Film

Best Horror Film

Best Animated Film

The nominees for Best Animated Film are: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Marcel The Shell With Shoes On Puss in Boots: The Last Wish The Bad Guys Turning Red#HCAFilmAwards #GuillermoDelToro #MarcelTheShell #PussinBootsTheLastWish #TheBadGuys #TurningRed pic.twitter.com/mo2hDJlXKV — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 15, 2022

Best Documentary Film

The nominees for Best Documentary Film are: All the Beauty and The Bloodshed Fire of Love Good Night Oppy Moonage Daydream Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me #HCAFilmAwards #SelenaGomez #MoonageDaydream #GoodNightOppy #FireOfLove #AllTheBeautyandTheBloodshed #MyMindAndMe pic.twitter.com/Pvd5i5ZEEF — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 15, 2022

Best Actor

The nominees for Best Actor are: Austin Butler - Elvis Brendan Fraser - The Whale Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin Paul Mescal - Aftersun Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick #HCAFilmAwards #TopGunMaverick #AftersunMovie #TheBansheesofInisherin #TheWhale #ElvisMovie pic.twitter.com/pMLTXNkid7 — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 15, 2022

Best Actress

The nominees for Best Actress are: Cate Blanchett - TÁR Danielle Deadwyler - Till Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once Viola Davis - The Woman King#HCAFilmAwards #TheWomanKing #EverythingEverywhere #Till #TheFabelmans #TAR pic.twitter.com/og33jM0Ddm — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) December 15, 2022

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)