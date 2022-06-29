The Hollywood Critics Association has announced the nominees for HCS mid-season awards. SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been nominated for Best Picture. It would be competing against Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, Austin Butler’s Elvis, Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, Robert Eggers’ The Northman among others. RRR Box Office Collection: Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s Film Helmed By SS Rajamouli Mints Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide!

Nominees For HCA Mid-Season Awards

