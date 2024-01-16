Ali Wong and Bill Hader are dishing out major couple goals at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The two, who have rekindled their romance, shared a sweet moment at the Emmys. As the actress’ name was announced as the winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance in Beef, the couple was seen sharing a sweet kiss. This moment from the event is winning hearts! Emmy Awards 2024: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on PDA, Couple Lock Lips at Emmys Red Carpet (Watch Video).

Ali Wong Kisses Boyfriend Bill Hader

Ali Wong gives a kiss to Bill Hader after winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for #Beef pic.twitter.com/tQK7TmAJkG — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

