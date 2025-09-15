British actor Owen Cooper is Hollywood’s new sensation after his historic Emmy win at just 15 years old. On Sunday, Cooper bagged the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series for his role in Netflix’s hit Adolescence, becoming the youngest male Emmy winner in over 50 years. But in a surprising confession, In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cooper revealed he hasn’t watched the show in full. “I’ve only seen four episodes. I might do in like 10 years’ time,” he laughed. Despite his fame, the teenager remains grounded. He shared that after the show’s release, his classmates teased him for being famous but things have now settled. Post-Emmys, Owen says his main focus will be returning to school. Emmy Awards 2025: Who Is Owen Cooper? Meet 15-YO British Actor Who Made History at Emmys With Breakout Role in Netflix Series ‘Adolescence’ (View Post)

Owen Cooper Hasn’t Watched ‘Adolescence’ – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

