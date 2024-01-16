Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have never shied away from packing on PDA at events. The couple, who recently welcomed a baby boy, arrived in style at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The husband and wife duo passionately locked lips at the Emmys red carpet. This intimate moment between Kourtney and Travis added a touch of romance to the Emmys, leaving onlookers captivated. Emmys 2024: Selena Gomez Arrives With Boyfriend Benny Blanco at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Watch Video).

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker At The Emmy Awards 2024

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker serve some PDA at the #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/jqSuH1VaDH — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 16, 2024

