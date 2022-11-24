After the release of his movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ryan Coogler penned an emotional and heartwarming note to express his gratitude to fans. In his note he thanked fans for watching the almost 3 hour long film and for hearing it in subtitles since it was made in 6 languages. He said the film was made to honour Chadwick Boseman and also something that could be enjoyed theatrically with friends and family. Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Director Ryan Coogler Holds Back Tears Recalling His Last Conversation With Chadwick Boseman.

View Message Here:

A message from Ryan Coogler pic.twitter.com/EqxWDVUmsD — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 24, 2022

